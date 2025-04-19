New York Times Strands Answers for April 19th

Want to know what today’s Strands answers are? Luckily for you, we have everything you’ll need to solve April 19th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to some hints, tips, and tricks. Whether you do Connections or Wordle, there’s always time for Strands to fit into your schedule, especially with its word search gameplay. Today’s theme, “_____ a _____”, is one of the hardest ones we’ve seen in quite some time, as it’s pretty mysterious. Fortunately, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

In The New York Times’ Strands’, you are tasked with finding words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid, just like a typical word search. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like Star Wars or movie snacks. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Star Wars, potential words would be characters like Ahsoka or Darth Vader.

Today’s Strands theme is “____ a ____”.

With today, April 19th’s puzzle, we have a very challenging theme that doesn’t give us a lot of room to assume, a far cry from days past. The theme for today’s Strands is “____ a ____”. The only actual word we are given is a singular ‘a’, but the spaces on the sides could hold promise. There are eight words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram can be said after getting revenge.

When figuring out where the Spangram is in Strands, keep in mind that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Take That.

While it may be confusing at first, the puzzle theme is words that come after “That”, so, for example, “Take a Hike”. If you want to know all the correct answers in April 18th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Selfie

Take That

Breather

Hint

Chance

Gander

Hike

Number

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.