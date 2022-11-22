Mass Effect 4 Protagonist Seemingly Teased

The protagonist of the new Mass Effect game -- tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by much of the Internet -- may have been potentially revealed, or at least teased. Mass Effect fans continue to inspect every pixel of the recent N7-day teaser for the game, which on the surface level is pretty inconsequential, but under this surface level are a variety of hidden details with some potentially massive implications. For example, if you increase the exposure of the teaser there is seemingly a reflection and within that reflection appears to be the back of an N7 suit that is very reminiscent of something you'd see Commander Shepard wear.

If Commander Shepard were the only person to ever wear N7 armor this would seemingly confirm they are back, but they aren't. It's possible this could be a new character wearing N7 armor, or Ryder from Mass Effect: Andromeda, who despite never officially joining N7, does get access to their weapons and armor in the game. That said, everything in a teaser is very intentional, and when you see that reflection you immediately think Commander Shepard and this has to be by design, surely.

Below, you can check out the detail for yourself, courtesy of YouTuber MrHulthen:

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. And as you would expect, BioWare isn't interested in commenting on any of this speculation. There's an increasing number of variables about the new Mass Effect game that suggests Shepard plays a role, but there are also variables working against the return of the iconic character making it hard to know where bets should be placed.

Whether this is Shepard or not in the reflection, we can't know for sure. It's certainly someone, and you'd assume it's the protagonist. But to make the claim it's Shepard requires a little bit too much stretching at the moment.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you think that's Shepard's reflection? Should BioWare bring back Shepard, Ryder, or give players an entirely new character?