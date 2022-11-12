Mass Effect 4 Teaser Contains a Huge Hidden Detail Fans Just Discovered

Mass Effect fans have discovered a potentially huge hidden detail in the recent N7-day teaser for the new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4. If you haven't seen the teaser, it shows a mass relay that appears to be in the middle of construction. This isn't the hidden detail. This is the main subject of the teaser. The hidden detail is what's in the text box in the bottom of the corner of the teaser, which reveals that there is a "ship captain" for the mass relay. In other words, the suggestion is this isn't just a mass relay, but a mass relay and a ship, which would be a first.

As YouTuber MrHulthen points out in a recent video, this could solve one of the biggest ongoing mysteries about the new game, which is how Mass Effect Andromeda and the Andromeda Galaxy ties into a game where Liara T'Soni, a Milky Way resident, is seemingly a very prominent character. This part is just speculation though, but BioWare continues to tease and suggest that both the original trilogy and Mass Effect Andromeda are involved here, though it's unclear how that could be given the vast distance between the two.

Of course, there could be an explanation for this that is nowhere near as interesting as Mass Effect fans are theorizing, but it's unlikely, Everything in these types of teasers is very deliberate and there is very rarely anything in them that is filler or throwaway information and insight. It's certainly possible, but not probable.

Unfortunately, it could be a very long time until we find out. Everything so far points to this new Mass Effect game being at least three to five years away. Not only did it recently just leave pre-production, but BioWare still needs to ship Dragon Age: Dreadwolf first. Further, this isn't the BioWare of yesteryear that whipped games out very quickly. Recently, its projects have gone through long and troubling developments.

