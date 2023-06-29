Mass Effect 4 Is Still Only in Pre-Production at BioWare

BioWare has confirmed that its upcoming Mass Effect game, which many fans are simply referring to as Mass Effect 4 for the time being, is still only in the pre-production phase. First announced back at the end of 2021, details surrounding Mass Effect 4 continue to be very sparse, primarily because work on the project is still early. Unfortunately, for those that have hoped new info might come about in 2023, it seems like you should instead prepare for more ongoing silence in the months ahead.

Shared by BioWare GM Gary McKay in a new blog on the studio's site, it was stressed that Mass Effect 4 is still in pre-production, which means that the initial ideas involved with the title's scope, story, and design are still being stitched together. McKay said that the team working on this project is led by a group of "veteran storytellers", but he didn't add anything else about how the game itself is coming along.

"As we look toward the future, BioWare is focused on being a leader in developing immersive, emotionally charged, single-player games, with teams primarily in Austin and Edmonton. This means a renewed focus on our two key franchises: Dragon Age and Mass Effect," McKay said. "For Mass Effect, we continue pre-production with a core team of veteran storytellers who are bringing the deep franchise history forward in a spectacular new way."

Despite having already announced Mass Effect 4, BioWare has continued to stress that it's next major game is that of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Much like ME4, Dreadwolf still doesn't have a launch window and hasn't even properly been shown off by the studio. Whenever BioWare does finally decide to break this lingering silence that surrounds the studio, though, it's clear that Dreadwolf will be taking center stage. As for ME4, it might take years until we see or hear anything worthwhile.

