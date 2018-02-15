The ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ Diecast Nomad ND1 Used to Be $100 – Now It’s $28

Regardless of how you feel about Mass Effect: Andromeda, EA and so on, these two collector’s edition versions of the Nomad ND1 are awesome toys in their own right. They were both extremely expensive when Mass Effect: Andromeda was released, but today you can get them both for a fraction of their original price.

The most inexpensive option is the Mass Effect: Andromeda Collector’s Edition Diecast Nomad ND1 which once retailed for $99.99 (as recently as last month in fact), but can be had on Amazon right now for only $27.96. It’s 1:18 scale and features a fully detailed interior, illuminated control panel (powered by 3 AA batteries), pop-up drone, and a bonus steelbook case. That’s a pretty fantastic price for this toy, but if you’re willing to spend a little more to upgrade to the RC version, read on…

If you purchased the Mass Effect: Andromeda Collector’s Edition Remote Control Nomad ND1 when Mass Effect: Andromeda was released, it would have set you back $200. Today you can get it on Amazon for $72.18. It sold for less at one point last month, but as you can see in the video above, you’re still getting quite a bit of bang for your buck.

The 1:18 scale RC vehicle can be controlled with a smartphone app (Android and iOS), and it features six wheel drive with front and rear steering, a fully articulated suspension, LEDs, a rechargeable battery, and a built-in camera that you can use with the app to snap photos or record videos while driving. It also includes a limited edition steelbook case for games as a bonus.

