Mass Effect: Andromeda Gets A New Patch – And Some Goodies

BioWare has provided a new patch for Mass Effect: Andromeda, and while a lot of its updates are more on the technical side of things, there are also some notable goodies for those that purchased one of the higher up editions of the game.

The full list of patch notes can be found here, and while it's quite a lengthy list, it basically just provides a number of minute fixes that are being made to the game, including "various improvements" to the cinematic scenes, "particularly in the opening hours of the game."

In addition, conversation options should be a little easier to see, so you can tell what still has to be explained by a character, without options being greyed out.

But, as we mentioned above, the big feature goes out to those who forked over money for the game's Deluxe or Super Deluxe editions. Various freebies are now available for you to download, including two new skins for your Nomad, a Pathfinder outfit that's more in the casual sense, and a multiplayer pack that provides you the opportunity to get an ultra-rare item, if you're into that short of thing.

Speaking of multiplayer, the team also made big improvements in that regard. "Powers and weapons were underperforming at higher difficulties--particularly power combos and assault rifles. As a result, players relied heavily on the Vanquisher sniper rifle and melee-focused classes," the company explained. "We found current damage levels significantly slowed the pace of games on Gold and Silver difficulties. To fix this, we started to overhaul the balance in multiplayer. Today's changes are the first step in that process."

Shotguns, in particular, have been buffed so they now deal a greater amount of damage, while delivering more powerful accuracy when you're not hiding behind cover. So those folks that love blasting enemies with these will feel their impact right away. The Vanquisher has also been nerfed a bit, so that it's "comparable with other weapons."

The patch should download automatically the next time you start up the game, and it's free of charge. Enjoy the goodies!

Mass Effect: Andromeda is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.