New Mass Effect Tease Has Fans of Original Games Ready for More

A new Mass Effect tease has fans of the original games ready to see more from BioWare. The Canada-based studio has lots to prove to fans after three underwhelming releases in a row that began in 2017 with Mass Effect: Andromeda, continued in 2019 with Anthem, and was extended this year with the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. BioWare doesn’t just have a lot to prove to fans, but it likely has a lot to prove to EA who is not going to settle for underperformance forever. Suffice to say, there is a lot riding on the release of its next game, a brand new Mass Effect.

The release date of the next Mass Effect game is years away. Knowing this, why BioWare decided to reveal the game back in 2020 is unclear. Since then, there has been one teaser and not much else. Consequently, Mass Effect fans are desperate for not just new media on the game, but new information.

Unfortunately, there is no new information let alone any new media, but there is a little tease from Michael Gamble, project director and an executive producer at BioWare. Using social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Gamble teased that many of the “leaders” of the original Mass Effect games are “leading” the new Mass Effect game. Who these individuals are exactly, and what their roles are on the new game, Gamble doesn’t say, but he notes “Mass Effect runs in our blood.”

“Yep, it’s been a long time,” said Gamble, acknowledging a fan saying it’s been a long time since the last Mass Effect game. “But, many of us who were leaders on the Shepard trilogy are leading this game. Mass effect runs in our blood.”

A lot of the messaging around the game so far has emphasized the original trilogy and teases various connections to the original games. Whether it’s Liara T’Soni in the reveal trailer or Gamble regularly assuring fans the ol’ BioWare of yesteryear lives on in some capacity, there’s something for fans of the original games to get excited about. However, all these teases run in contrast to the studio’s current trajectory, which has been a sharp decline over the last decade. That said, it’s been enough to restore hope for the game.

“This gives me hope,” reads one of the replies to Gamble’s post. “So glad and relieved to hear this,” adds another fan.

