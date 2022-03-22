Mass Effect Creator Teases New Game

Mass Effect co-creator Casey Hudson has teased a new game. The former director of the Mass Effect series is no longer with BioWare after finding a new studio in June 2021 named Humanoid Studios. Fast-forward, and now Hudson is starting to tease what he and his new studio are working on game, which is a “character-driven narrative in an all-new science-fiction universe.” Adding to this, Hudson claims it’s going to be “multiplatform” and “AAA,” the latter an industry term used to refer to a game of a certain larger scope and budget.

“Our current project is a multi-platform AAA game, focusing on character-driven narrative in an all-new science-fiction universe,” reads the studio’s official website. “We believe in the power of small, agile teams, and a flat organizational structure, where everyone is empowered to make decisions and help drive the project vision. We hire great people, empower them with the best tools and a supportive environment, and provide them the creative freedom to explore their fullest potential.”

Below, you can check out some concept art on the website, however, it’s important to note this hasn’t been confirmed to be concept art for the aforementioned project:

Casey Hudson's Humanoid Studios is currently developing a New narrative driven AAA Sci Fi Multiplatform Game. pic.twitter.com/GbnxqKl2uo — Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) March 22, 2022

Right now, this is all we know about this new game. There’s no word of platforms, a release window, or when fans of Hudson can expect the game to be revealed. Judging by the number of hires the team is looking to make, and what positions they are for, this game is in the very early stages in development, likely somewhere in pre-production. For now, this is just speculation though. When more official details do surface, we will be sure to update you with everything you need to know, but be prepared not to hear about this project for a while.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Hudson and his new team? Are you hoping this new game is a Mass Effect spiritual successor or something different?