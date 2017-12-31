Mass Effect DLC Now Available For Direct Purchase On PC – But It’ll Cost You

The Mass Effect trilogy is easily one of the most appreciative trilogies in gaming, telling an epic story across its three main chapters, along with its respective DLC, including memorable tales like Citadel and Shadow Broker. But trying to get them on PC has been a laborious exercise, as the only way to unlock the DLC, up to this point, in the Origin versions of the game was to purchase it through elaborately earned Bioware Points.

It does look like EA has managed to change this around for direct purchase, but, surprise, you'll have to pay an arm and a leg for it.

PCGamesN recently reported that EA has changed the model on how you can add the DLC to the PC versions of the game, so that you're no longer stuck using points if you wish to add on to the game. That said, though, there's currently only one way to get it – by buying the DLC in bundles, and ones that'll cost you a pretty penny.

According to the website, the RRP for the Mass Effect 2 and 3 DLC bundles are combined for an "utterly absurd $55." The reason it's so absurd is because you can get the full Mass Effect Trilogy, sans DLC, for just $15.

"While the DLC does include some of the best moments in the series (such as the Shadow Broker mission in ME2 and the Citadel chapter of ME3 acting as a pre-emptive farewell to the lovable cast), it's probably not worth quite that much," the author notes.

They did make note that the price could drop eventually, in the hopes of getting more sales of Mass Effect Trilogy out the door on the service. But, for now, it seems a little too steep for its own good, and your better bet might be going after it on the console front. Here's hoping, somewhere down the road, EA gives this the full release treatment it deserves – by way of a remastered Mass Effect Trilogy for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. We're waiting…

Mass Effect Trilogy is available now for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC.