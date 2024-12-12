Mass Effect Games Practically Free in Crazy New Deal

Mass Effect games are so cheap right now that they are practically free. The best days of the Mass Effect series are undoubtedly behind it, and it is unlikely the current iteration of BioWare is going to change this with its new Mass Effect game currently in development. However, with a new Mass Effect game in the works now is a good time to jump into the series if you somehow missed out on it back in the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation.

The deals include not just Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, but Mass Effect Andromeda as well. The latter of these games, and the newest, is not on sale on console, but it is currently 90 percent off on Steam, which means only $3.99. This is specifically for the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Also on Steam, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is on sale for $4.79 thanks to a 92 percent discount. This equates to less than $2 per Mass Effect game and all DLC for each game as well. This is obviously a complete steal. Meanwhile, a similar deal is available for the collection on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via GameStop and the Microsoft Store, though the savings aren’t as great because the discount is 90 percent rather than 92 percent. Consequently, the Xbox Series X version is $5.99.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

About: “One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors and packs — remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome.”

Mass Effect Andromeda

About: “Mass Effect: Andromeda takes players to the Andromeda galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way. There, you’ll lead the fight for a new home in hostile territory as the Pathfinder, a leader of military-trained explorers. This is the story of humanity’s next chapter, and your choices throughout the game will ultimately determine humanity’s survival.”