‘Mass Effect’ Is ‘Very Much Alive,” Says BioWare

Though BioWare has stated numerous times now that the future of Mass Effect is bright, many are wondering what the heck the studio has planned following Andromeda’s overall reception.

BioWare’s Mike Darrah and Casey Hudson recently sat down with our friends over at Polygon to talk about the future of Mass Effect and it was very much in line with what Mike Gamble said to us a few months ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re definitely not done with Mass Effect,” Darrah told the site. “There’s a lot of stories to be told. We could pull on the threads we put down with Andromeda; we could pull on threads from Mass Effect 3. There’s a lot of interesting space to be explored.”

“In my mind, it’s very much alive,” Hudson added. “I’m thinking all the time about things that I think will be great. It’s just a matter of getting back to it as soon as we can.” With Anthem about to release and tons of post-launch content planned in addition to work being full steam ahead for Dragon Age 4, there’s a pretty open timeline for when Mass Effect will be back in the spotlight.

When I asked last month during a pres event for Anthem for anything more he could add on about the future of Mass Effect following Casey Hudson’s big tease earlier last year, he smiled at me like a man with a plan and my fangirl space heart instantly knew I wasn’t going to get a straight answer but it would be good nonetheless.

“I wish I could talk about Mass Effect stuff,” he said. “One day, one DAY, we are going to go back to Mass Effect. And who knows what that game could be about,” he added with a wink. “It could be about anything, ANYTHING. It could be fiction from Andromeda, fiction from the trilogy, it could be something new. You never know, but don’t worry – you’ll find out soon enough.”

Since an alternate ending came out following Mass Effect 3’s ending where a player’s Shepard could survive and pairing that with the secret audio files in Andromeda where you hear more about the reaper takeover from Liara and more on Shepard, the future of the franchise could go anywhere.

This also echoes what another EA representative told me earlier last year. During E3 2018, we talked about their new Star Wars game that was announced (“So many lightsabers, who doesn’t want lightsabers!?”). Me being me, of course I couldn’t just let that question go unasked about the future of the franchise.

“Oh, no. Mass Effect is definitely still happening,” my source told me. “That franchise is much too valuable to EA for them not to do anything with it.” Which, let me be real – was very exciting to hear.

We don’t have anything more official at this time other than open speculation as to what the new game could be about, but one thing is for sure — we’re excited.

Join in on the Mass Effect and Anthem conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!