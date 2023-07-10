Mass Effect Games as Cheap as $3 in New Sale

Mass Effect games are currently as cheap as dirt via GameStop and its deals on pre-owned games. The next Mass Effect game from BioWare is still years away, leaving fans of the sci-fi RPG series no choice but to replay the current four games in the series. To this end, GameStop has discounted the entire series through sales on both Mass Effect: Andromeda and Mass Effect Legendary Collection, which includes the original trilogy.

Right now, for a limited time, Mass Effect: Andromeda is only $3.19 or $3.99, depending if you get the Xbox or PlayStation version, respectively. The catch is these deals are for pre-owned versions of the game. The same catch applies to the deals for the Mass Effect Legendary Collection. The Xbox version of this collection is on sale for $7.99, while the PlayStation version is $11.99. Why the PlayStation versions of these games are more expensive, we can't know for sure, but it likely has to do with general higher demand for PlayStation versions compared to Xbox games.

"One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it's ever faced," reads an official blurb about Mass Effect Legendary Edition. "Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome."

"Mass Effect: Andromeda takes players to the Andromeda galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way," reads an official description of Mass Effect: Andromeda. "There, you'll lead the fight for a new home in hostile territory as the Pathfinder, a leader of military-trained explorers. This is the story of humanity's next chapter, and your choices throughout the game will ultimately determine humanity's survival."

