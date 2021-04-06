Mass Effect Legendary Edition Details Major Weapon, Mako, and Other Changes

✖

Mass Effect Legendary Edition developer BioWare has shared a rather beefy post that details the multitude of gameplay changes that are set to be part of the new collection at launch. As you might expect, there is a whole section about bringing the original Mass Effect more in line with the sequels that largely boils down to improved gunplay and movement. But the much-maligned Mako actually gets its own section, which is what it deserves.

Some notable changes to the first Mass Effect include the fact that Shepard can now sprint out of combat, more enemies than ever can take headshot damage, and the accuracy of all weapons has been improved directly as well as with an improved aim assist. In short, players should miss far fewer shots due to the RNG present in the first title than they might have previously. You can check out the full blog post linked below:

Players can look forward to a variety of gameplay enhancements + quality of life improvements in #MassEffect Legendary Edition. Check out our latest deep-dive blog for a full breakdown: https://t.co/LeqbrNU05i pic.twitter.com/lWgXeJYN8A — Mass Effect (@masseffect) April 6, 2021

There is a massive list of other changes included in Mass Effect Legendary Edition that is worth reading for yourself, but the heart of them all seems to be providing a more cohesive, smoother experience across the lot of them. As for the aforementioned Mako changes, it should no longer handle like an overstuffed marshmallow with wheels -- and as an added bonus, hitting lava will no longer cause an instant Mission Failure and instead will do damage over time. The post also states that that the developer will share more about the visual changes made to the video games next week.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 14th. The PS4 and Xbox One versions include forward compatibility -- as in, you can play them on -- the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming remastered collection right here.

What do you think about the gameplay changes detailed above? Are you excited to check Mass Effect Legendary Edition out when it releases in May?