Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Screenshots Show Big Graphics Upgrade

If you were worried that the graphical upgrade in Mass Effect Legendary Edition wasn't going to be a vast one, you can confidently squash those concerns. Based on some new images of the upcoming remastered collection that have now emerged, it looks as though the game could be receiving a bigger boost to its visuals than we may have expected.

Shared over on Reddit, a pair of new images from Mass Effect Legendary Edition that appeared recently in a Polish magazine were uncovered. The screenshots were said to be of a low resolution at first, but the person who shared them, u/Audemus77, ended up upscaling them so that fans could get a better idea of what Legendary Edition might actually look like on their TV. While the game obviously still can't go toe-to-toe with some of the graphical juggernauts on next-gen hardware, the improvements compared to the original Mass Effect games are quite noticeable. You can get a look at the images by visiting the link below.

In fact, one of the two images that were shared on Reddit even showed off a side-by-side comparison of what Legendary Edition will look like when compared to the original Mass Effect games. Seeing the two shots next to one another, it's easy to see that a lot of work has been put into this new remaster. The color palette has also grown quite a bit on Legendary Edition, adding much more vibrancy to the game. All in all, it looks as though the team at BioWare has gone above and beyond to deliver a remaster that will (hopefully) be worth our time and money.

If you can't wait any longer to get your hands on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, we, fortunately, don't have much longer to go until it will hit store shelves. The new remastered edition of the beloved trilogy is set to arrive on May 14th and will be releasing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It will also, of course, be playable on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 platforms as well.

What do you think about these new screenshots from Mass Effect Legendary Edition? And are you planning to pick the game up later this year? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

