Mass Effect Legendary Edition First Post-Launch Update Is Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has only been out for a few days, but it seems like those over at BioWare must have worked through the weekend as a new patch for the game has now been pushed out. Although the patch doesn't contain a vast number of changes, small tweaks for all three games in the collection have been included, making them all that much more improved.

Perhaps the most noteworthy changes in this new update for Mass Effect Legendary Edition comes for those playing on Xbox Series X. Within recent days, some players started to discover that using a wireless headset while playing the game could prompt the software as a whole to crash or become idle. Even though this current update hasn't fixed the problem entirely, BioWare has said that it has now resolved the "main issue" in question.

When it comes to the other fixes in this patch, BioWare has also made the visuals just a bit better. Textures on the original Mass Effect are said to have now been improved while cutscenes in ME and ME2 have also been touched up. Lighting, shadows, and other rendering capabilities were also said to be polished in Mass Effect 2 specifically.

If you'd like to play Mass Effect Legendary Edition for yourself, you can check it out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Conversely, if you'd like to find the full slate of patch notes for this new update, you can check them out below.

General

Fixed the main issue where the launcher would crash or become unresponsive on Xbox Series X when using a wireless headset Known issue: This can still happen if you enable/disable a headset in the launcher. A future fix will resolve this issue.

Improved iris shaders for better interaction with light and ambient occlusion

Minor calibrations, fixes, and stability improvements

Mass Effect

Improved terrain textures

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

Mass Effect & Mass Effect 2

Resolved an issue where the character code would sometimes not display in the squad menu

Improvements to pre-rendered cutscenes to reduce occasional artifacts

Mass Effect 2

Improved lighting and shadows in some cinematics

Minor visual, rendering, and VFX improvements on some levels

Resolved minor text issues with achievements

Mass Effect 3