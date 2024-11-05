Mass Effect Fans Should Lower Their Expectations for N7 Day

BioWare has made it clear that Mass Effect fans shouldn’t have high expectations for this year’s N7 Day. Every November 7th, BioWare celebrates its popular sci-fi franchise in a variety of different ways. Historically, N7 Day has also been a date on which BioWare chooses to share new information about what the future will have in store for Mass Effect. In 2024, though, it doesn’t sound as though any new details of this type are planned to be shared with fans.

In a recent post on social media, BioWare teased what it will have in store for N7 Day, which is set to transpire this Thursday. Although specifics on its plans weren’t provided, BioWare acknowledged that it has been much busier as of late with the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. As a result, N7 Day is going to be “quieter” in 2024 than it normally would be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We hope everyone is enjoying their time in Dragon Age: The Veilguard,” BioWare wrote on X. “It’s only a few days until N7 Day and this year will be quieter because of launch. Be sure to check back then for a little fun, though!”

Even though BioWare is telling fans that they shouldn’t expect a whole lot from N7 Day this year, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be anything new shared about what’s next for Mass Effect. In all likelihood, the lead creatives at the studio will share a message of some sort that briefly acknowledges the upcoming Mass Effect game and could even provide a new poster or piece of art to generate more excitement. A teaser trailer of the game similar to the one that was shared last year for N7 Day (attached above) seems unlikely in 2024, though, so don’t anticipate something in this same vein.

For now, the next Mass Effect game (which fans are simply dubbing Mass Effect 5) doesn’t have a release window of any sort. Now that Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been released, BioWare is beginning to shift its focus to Mass Effect 5, which means details on its launch should start to come into view in the years ahead.