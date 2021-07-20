Mass Effect Player Finds Mysterious Alien

✖

A Mass Effect player has found a mysterious alien that may be a new discovery to many players. With Mass Effect Legendary Edition now out and a new Mass Effect game on the way, excitement for the action-RPG series is returning. As a result, chatter about the series -- its story, characters, and more -- has increased on Twitter, Reddit, and elsewhere. To that end, one player recently took to the latter to share a strange alien located on Bryson's wall in the Leviathan DLC for Mass Effect 3, unclear what it was. And like the poster, many players have no clue who or what the alien is. However, in the comments, some players have shed some light on the mysterious alien.

If you've never seen the image below, it's concept art for the Shadow Broker/Yahg species. In other words, it's unused work, which means we may see it in the future. However, don't count on it. While you'd think it would be smart to retool this concept art for a new species, the reality is concept art like this is regularly tossed in the bin and forgotten. In other words, don't count on this being repurposed. Could we see the Yahg in a future installment? It's possible, especially in a prequel to the trilogy, but for now, this is just speculation.

As noted, this isn't a brand new discovery, which is why it's not labeled as such. However, for many, this is new information. And this is why it quickly shot towards the top of the game's Reddit page, which remains pretty heavily trafficked all things considered.

