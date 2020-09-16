✖

In what is perhaps one of the worst-kept secret in video games at the moment, a new Portuguese retailer listing for "Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered" was discovered today before quickly being removed. Notably, it seemed to indicate that the unannounced remaster collection would release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The store page might be down now, but ComicBook.com caught a glimpse of it ourselves before the removal, and the internet rarely forgets such things.

It's possible that the store listing was an error, but this is far from the first time that we have heard rumblings of a remastered Mass Effect Trilogy coming this year. It's not even the first time we've heard about the title in the past month. "Up until this last week, I know the plan for sure was to announce it in early October, release it late October," said VentureBeat's games industry reporter Jeff Grubb around the end of August. "It’s 2020, maybe that could start to slip. It sounds like maybe that’s a possibility. Nothing for sure yet. It's real though. I know it’s real, I’ve seen more than enough evidence to know it’s real. But it’s still 2020, and they haven’t announced it yet."

..Mass Effect Trilogy listings have gone up on a Portugese retailer website, with a temporary boxart that has a new logo on ithttps://t.co/84mrMawGXA pic.twitter.com/Eunn36zOjF — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 16, 2020

Assuming that the retailer listing isn't just some fluke, it sounds like we can expect Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered to be announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at some point in the near future. An October release, specifically, has been reported. A PC release for this sort of thing seems likely, but it's unclear whether it might also come to PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X/S. The most recent Mass Effect, Mass Effect: Andromeda, released in early 2017 to a mixed reception. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mass Effect franchise right here.

