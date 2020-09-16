How to Watch the PlayStation 5 Showcase Event

Today is the day! PlayStation is officially set to host a new PlayStation 5 showcase event later this afternoon at 4PM ET/1PM PT. Officially, the company has stated that it wants to show one last look at upcoming PS5 titles before the next-gen console launches, but it is worth noting that we still do not actually know when it will release or for how much. Given that Xbox has already announced the release date and prices for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the expectation is that Sony will finally do the same today for the PS5.

"Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners," stated Sid Shuman, Senior Director, SIE Content Communications, as part of the announcement of the new PS5 showcase. At 40 minutes, that's plenty of time to show off more footage from already announced titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will announcing new video games for the console like, say, the long-rumored Mass Effect Trilogy remaster.

Thankfully, the placeholders for how to actually watch the PS5 event are already live. We have embedded the YouTube stream above, but it's worth noting that Twitch streams for this sort of thing tend to be up to 30 seconds ahead of YouTube. If you're on social media at the same time, chances are good that folks will be spoiling what you're about to see in quick succession if you don't watch the official Twitch stream.

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. As noted above, it is expected that the pricing and release date for the PS5 will be revealed during the aforementioned showcase today. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

Are you looking forward to the PS5 event today? Anything particular you hope to see announced? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!