Massive 6-Year-Old Action RPG Is About to Get Even Bigger with a New Region

There are plenty of reasons why certain games stick around for the long haul. Whether it’s a journal full of compelling side quests or a vast open world to explore, some RPGs simply demand more of your time. Then there’s DLC or live-service updates, which can add even more content to an already expansive game. In the case of HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact, all this and more come together to make the game incredibly popular with its fan base, even 6 years after launch. And now, HoYoverse has confirmed that the game’s next major update will add another new region to expand its already massive world map.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest Genshin Impact special program, fans finally got a release date for the game’s next brand-new region. Players will get to step into Snezhnaya on August 12th, 2026, bringing players to the Nation of Cryo at long last. Currently, players can explore 7 unique regions of Teyvat, each themed after a different elemental power. Now, at long last, the 8th and final main nation of Teyvat is coming to Genshin Impact. Here’s what we know.

Image courtesy of HoYoverse

After 6 years, the introduction of the 8th region of Teyvat is a long-awaited moment for many Genshin Impact fans. As the Cryo region, Snezhnaya is a snow-covered expanse that uses trains as its primary mode of travel. Players will get to use those trains to traverse the region, while also encountering another new installment in the ongoing story of Genshin Impact.

The long-anticipated arrival of Snezhnaya will be a culminating moment for several major plotlines that reach back to the game’s very beginnings. When Snezhnaya finally makes its debut as a playable region on August 12th, players will uncover the fate of the six Gnoses. To hear a bit more about the inspirations that went into crafting this final region, you can check out the Behind the Scenes video with the Genshin Impact team below:

Play video

As you can see, a lot of lore and history have gone into bringing this moment to fruition. The new region not only adds more to the story, but also gives us an 8th region to explore in an already expansive world map. The story of the last newly added region, Nod-Krai, will wrap up over the next few updates, leaving players ready for the next step in the story of Teyvat.

Of course, a major update that adds a new region also brings some additional new content. The Snezhnaya update will also introduce new combat and world interaction mechanics, along with other yet-to-be-revealed gameplay elements. Plus, Genshin Impact will see another wave of visual upgrades and quality-of-life improvements to gameplay and cinematics alike.

More specific details will likely emerge as we approach the update, but for now, fans of the RPG at least know when we can expect the next region to make its debut. To celebrate the newly revealed region, Genshin Impact players can redeem code Snezhnaya20260812 to get 200 Primogems between now and April 27th.

Genshin Impact is free-to-play on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices. Support for the PS4 version was discontinued on April 8th, 2026.

Are you excited to have a date for the next new region coming to Genshin Impact? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!