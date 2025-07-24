Genshin Impact Delves Into Details on New Lunar-Charged Combat Mechanic

The next big Genshin Impact update arrives on July 30th. It’s bringing a ton of fun summer-themed content, and of course, some brand-new characters. One of those characters is Ineffa, an Electro character from Nod-Krai who also happens to be a robot. Her mystery-shrouded storyline is compelling enough, but Ineffa is also bringing something new to combat in Genshin Impact. Her new Lunar-Charged reaction will completely mix up certain elemental reactions, even when she’s not actively on the battlefield. Now, HoYoverse has offered a more in-depth look at what this mechanic will look like.

Ineffa arrives as one of the phase 1 banners for Genshin Impact Version 5.8. She will be a 5-Star Electro Polearm with some serious AoE power. Along with being a potential pull, Ineffa will play a big part in the new story content for Version 5.8, so fans will get to know her even if the pulls aren’t in our favor. And based on what we saw during the Special Program, it’s going to be a fascinating story as we uncover her forgotten past. And if you plan to add Ineffa to your team, you’ll want to know how that new Lunar-Charged ability will impact the flow of battle.

In today’s in-depth character introduction for Ineffa, HoYoverse shed some light (or should I say sparks) on the new elemental reaction. The Lunar-Charged Reaction is a new, different elemental interaction between Electro and Hydro. For many fans, this is an upgrade from the old Electro-Charged reactions, in a pretty big way. Let’s dig into the details so you know what to expect when the big update drops on July 30th.

How Lunar-Charged Reactions Work in Genshin Impact

Ineffa’s Moonsign Benediction passive talent can cause a Lunar-Charged reaction to occur when Electro and Hydro elements meet. Basically, if Ineffa is in your party, triggering an Electro-Charged reaction on the battlefield will instead result in the new Lunar-Charged reaction. This reaction generates a thundercloud that will randomly throw out bursts of lightning. These lightning strikes deal Electro damage to enemies who are currently under the effects of both Hydro and Electro.

This new reaction is meant to offer a bit of a buff for Electro and Hydro characters. It offers more stable elemental damage compared to Electro-Charged reactions, offering an overall bigger boost to damage dealt by the party. While this new reaction is coming in with Ineffa, it isn’t limited only to her. Instead, she is just the first Genshin Impact character with an ability that can trigger a Lunar-Charged reaction. The mechanic will likely be available for future new characters in Genshin Impact, as well.

Lunar-Charged reactions aren’t totally replacing the old Electro-Charged mechanic, however. At least, not right away. Characters that previously triggered Electro-Charged damage will still do so, at least for now. But from the sounds of it, it looks like future Electro characters may lean more towards this new, supercharged reaction mechanic, instead.

What do you think of this new ability? Will you be trying to pull Ineffa so you can try it out for your team?