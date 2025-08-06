Genshin Impact on PS4 Is Being Shut Down and Delisted

Genshin Impact will no longer be available on PS4 in just a few weeks, much to the surprise of fans. Genshin Impact is one of the biggest video games out there and has been for the last five years. The game released back in 2020 and was an immediate hit. The HoyYoverse game is an anime-styled open world game that really caught players’ eyes thanks to its lush art style. Its vivid colors, captivating world, and exciting gameplay lured players in and they’ve remained actively engaged over the years thanks to frequent updates from the developer. It has been an unstoppable force in the gaming industry, but unfortunately, its journey will soon end on one platform.

Hoyo has officially announced that it is ending support for Genshin Impact on PS4. Due to hardware limitations, it has been decided that it is no longer feasible for the game to continue existing on the 2013 console. Genshin Impact‘s PS4 version is being removed from the PlayStation Store on September 10th, 2025 and after that time, players won’t be able to download it on the PS4 ever again, even if they own the game prior to this. Those who have Genshin Impact downloaded on PS4 can continue playing for a bit, but on February 25th, 2026 in-game purchases will be removed from sale and the PS4 version will officially be shut down on April 8th, 2026.

The team behind the game released a note confirming that the PS5 version of Genshin Impact will continue to be supported without interruption, but this is the end of the road for PS4 players.

“Thank you for your continued support and love for Genshin Impact on PS4,” reads the note. “Due to limitations related to hardware performance and platform application size, we will be discontinuing support and updates for Genshin Impact on PS4 in future versions. Genshin Impact on PS5 will continue to operate normally and is not affected by the removal and update discontinuation on PS4. Traveler will still be able to enjoy the latest content updates on PS5 and other supported platforms.”

In all honesty, it is a bit surprising given so many games have managed to hold on to the PS4 including Grand Theft Auto V and yearly Call of Duty releases. One would’ve imagined those games would’ve bucked the consoles well before something like Genshin Impact, but this may highlight just how much the PS4 has been stressed since the PS5 was released in 2020. Battlefield 6 will leave last-gen consoles behind when it releases this October and GTA 6 likely never even considered releasing on dated hardware, so it’s clear developers are starting to move on.

However, rumors indicate the PS6 is only a couple of years out, so it’s interesting to see the PS4 finally starting to really die out after all of this time. Whether or not Genshin Impact‘s PS4 removal will spark a notable push for people to finally buy a PS5 remains to be seen. As of right now, there’s over half a year left for people to enjoy the game on PS4.

