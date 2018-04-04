Rumor: Massive Entertainment, Developers of The Division, Working On a Battle Royale Game

Considering that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite alike are drawing millions of players and making tons of money, other companies seem eager to throw their hats into the Battle Royale genre. And that includes an unlikely competitor that’s been busy enough as it is, but is seemingly making room for a new project.

Massive Entertainment, the developer behind The Division, is already hard at work on the announced sequel to that game, as well as an Avatar project set to reveal sometime over the next couple of years. However, a new report from Game Reactor suggests that the developer is also hard at work on a not-yet-announced game that could serve as a direct competitor to those other Battle Royale games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per the report, Ubisoft reportedly asked Massive to look into a potential Battle Royale project, even with all the other projects it’s working on. The company obliged and said it could create something in a small time frame, something that fits into the theme. After all, Massive does know its multiplayer stuff, as The Division easily proved when it released years ago.

The request apparently came earlier this year, back in January, when both PUBG and Fortnite were starting to pick up steam and revenue alike. Massive has since said they can fulfill that request, though a timeframe hasn’t been given in terms of when it’ll be finished. Maybe later this year, perhaps…?

Neither Ubisoft nor Massive have confirmed this rumor in the least, so take it with a grain of salt. However, considering more and more people are hopping on either the Battle Bus or PUBG‘s air transport these days, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the publisher was looking to create a highly successful product in a short amount of time. Now the only real question is the theme of the game. Will it be super-serious, like The Division is? Or maybe it’ll be a little more laid back and have some fun with its combat, like Fortnite clearly is?

We’ll let you know if either team confirms anything, but, yeah, we’d take another Battle Royale game, especially if it’s fun as hell.

Meanwhile, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is scheduled to arrive later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.