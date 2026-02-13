Capcom Just Re-Released Two PS1 Exclusives Out of Nowhere

Going into February 12, going into the recent PlayStation State of Play, some Capcom fans had some big expectations, primarily based on rumors and hopium. The biggest rumor heading into the Sony event was that Devil May Cry 6 was going to be revealed. This did not happen. Rather, fans got a disappointing update pertaining to the series. Capcom was present at the showcase, though, with new trailers for both Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata. Meanwhile, it had a surprise for after the presentation involving two classic PS1 exclusive games.

Some may argue that Capcom is currently peaking with its Resident Evil resurgence, Monster Hunter exploding, and it even has one of the most anticipated new IPs of the generation. That said, while Capcom is on fire right now, there’s no denying it was at the height of its power during the late 90s and early 2000s. So many great Capcom games were released during this era. Most of these series remain active, but a couple are dormant. There is no more prominent example of the latter than Dino Crisis. If you missed this classic survival-horror series, you can now remedy this if you have a Steam account, because Capcom has released the original game and its sequel on Steam out of nowhere. In addition to this, each game is 50% off until February 26, which means each game is only $5 on Steam right now.

Two Capcom Classics Finally on Steam

Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 finally being on Steam is particularly noteworthy because neither game is ultra accessible in 2026. The original game is available on the PlayStation Store, in addition to GOG, but the sequel is only available on GOG.

For those unfamiliar with these two games, Dino Crisis was released in 1999 by the same team behind the Resident Evil series. It also shares the same creator, Shinji Mikami. It is often described as “Resident Evil with dinosaurs.” Despite this great elevator pitch, it never achieved the same level of success as its sister series. The first game sold a few million units and earned an 84 on GameRankings, but the PS1 exclusive failed to replicate the same level of success as Resident Evil. It was successful outside of this context, though, hence why it got a sequel a year later. And the second game was successful as well, though it sold less than its predecessor, and earned a slightly lower GameRankings score of 81.

The series continued in 2002 with a spin-off, Dino Stalker, before concluding in 2003 with Dino Crisis 3. Since then, it has been dormant. This period of dormancy has now been over two decades, and it looks increasingly unlikely that it is going to return. That makes these new ports all the more noteworthy.

