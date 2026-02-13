New Horizon Game Will Be Playable For The First Time This Month (Here’s How to Sign Up)

Horizon fans have a few new games to look forward to in the near future. The most recent reveal, Horizon Hunters Gathering, dropped just earlier this month. This latest spin-off is a co-op action game set in the Horizon universe. And while it could mean a longer wait for the next main installment, the game will give fans a new way to engage with the series. Just revealed on February 5th, Horizon Hunters Gathering is already gearing up for its first playtest. Select gamers will get a first shot at playing the new game at the end of February 2026.

Horizon Hunters Gathering announced that it will host its first playtest via the PlayStation Beta Program. The exact dates haven’t been confirmed, but the playtest is expected “at the end of February.” The game’s initial reveal trailer got mixed reactions from fans, who weren’t sure how to feel about the different art style and more co-op-focused gameplay. But this first playtest should give us a better sense of how Horizon Hunters Gathering feels to actually play.

How to Sign Up For the Horizon Hunters Gathering Playtest

Courtesy of Guerrilla

Officially revealed on February 5th, Horizon Hunters Gathering is a co-op action game, where players will join squads of 3 players to take on deadly machines. The roster of Hunters will offer a variety of playstyles and weapons, letting you experiment to build the ideal hunting squad. But it’s not just a series of co-op battles. The game also features an ongoing, interconnected campaign that drives a story as you face off against the machines. And soon, players will get a first taste of the gameplay.

Horizon has a long history as part of the PlayStation lineup. So, it makes sense that this first playtest will be hosted via the PlayStation Beta Program. However, Horizon Hunters Gathering is already planned for PC as well as PS5. And the game will be playable on both platforms during the February Playtest. You will need a PlayStation account to sign up, but if you’re a fan of Horizon, you most likely already have one.

To sign up for the Horizon Hunters Gathering Playtest, simply head to the PlayStation Beta Program website. The direct link to the Horizon Hunters Gathering playtest, as shared in the post below, works best, but you can also log in to the Beta Program portal and search through available playtest opportunities. Once you log into your Sony account and register your interest, you’ll get a “Success!” notification. This means that you’ve been signed up for a potential shot at playing Horizon Hunters Gathering early.

Hunters, rally up!

Be among the first to experience Horizon Hunters Gathering by joining our upcoming playtest at the end of February.



👉 Sign up now through the PlayStation Beta Program on both PC and PS: https://t.co/vIcoGz284R pic.twitter.com/NwUa9h8HJE — Horizon Hunters Gathering (@playhorizonhg) February 13, 2026

Not everyone who signs up for the beta will get in. Selected participants will be notified via email if they’re among the lucky few who will get to play Horizon Hunters Gathering early. There is no option to select your preferred platform when signing up for the beta. So, it’s not yet clear when or how you’ll be able to choose between PlayStation and PC.

If you want to play the newest Horizon game early and offer feedback, this playtest is a great opportunity to do just that. Horizon Hunters Gathering will launch for PS5 and PC. No specific release window has been announced, so it’s quite possible there will be additional rounds of playtesting before the game’s full launch.

