Masters of Doom TV Series Finds Director, Cast Members

The Masters of Doom TV series which is in the works from the USA Network has now added several new members to its cast, according to new reports. Patrick Gibson from The OA and Eduardo Franco from Booksmart have both been tapped for the lead roles in the pilot for the upcoming series. Rhys Thomas who’s known for his work as a producer on Comrade Detective, Documentary Now!, and Saturday Night Live is on board to direct the project.

Deadline reported on these new castings and others who are also not reportedly working on the project. John Karna from Valley of the Boom, Jane Ackermann from Neptune, and Siobhan Williams from Deadly Class will all be in Masters of Doom as regular cast members while Peter Friedman from Succession will have a recurring role. Franco will play John Romero while Gibson will take on the role of John Carmack. Karna is set to play Tom Hall, Ackermann will play Hannah Romero, Williams will play Stevie Case, and Friedman will play Al Vekovius.

This upcoming series from the USA Network was originally announced back in June with James and Dave Franco’s Ramona Films producing the pilot. The Gotham Group and UCP will also be producing. Tom Bissel of Gears of War, Uncharted, and Battlefield fame is on board to write the pilot.

The USA Network’s Masters of Doom is slated to be a TV series adaptation of the book by David Kushner. The book which is officially titled “Masters of Doom: How Two Guys Created an Empire and Transformed Pop Culture” originally released back in 2003 and looked to catalog the creation of the DOOM and Quake video game franchises. John Carmack and John Romero are at the center of that recounting of history and will have their stories told in the series as they were in the book.

“Masters of Doom is the amazing true story of the Lennon and McCartney of video games: John Carmack and John Romero,” a description of Kushner’s book reads. “Together, they ruled big business. They transformed popular culture. And they provoked a national controversy. More than anything, they lived a unique and rollicking American Dream, escaping the broken homes of their youth to co-create the most notoriously successful game franchises in history—Doom and Quake—until the games they made tore them apart.”