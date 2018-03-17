Max Payne Meets F.E.A.R in RICO; Coming This Fall to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

UK-based developer Ground Shatter and publisher Rising Star Games have announced a first-person cooperative shooter with an arcadey style called RICO. In addition to the announcement, a new action-packed trailer has also been provided, as well as a fall release window.

In development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, RICO at first glance basically looks like the baby of F.E.A.R and Max Payne, and maybe with a little bit of TimeSplitters in the genes. In other words, it looks pretty damn awesome.

If you’re wondering why it’s called RICO, it’s an abbreviation of the “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations” Act, a United States federal law relating to criminal organizations. Obviously, most people who will go on to play RICO, won’t make the connection, but it’s a cool tidbit nonetheless.

As for the game itself, it’s an over-the-top co-op shooter where you kick down doors, shoot bad guys, and exploit the element of surprise to gain the upper-hand against overwhelming odds. In it, you and a friend (or a random player online) play as a pair of loose-cannon police partners, who have 24 hours to crack a case involving an elite organized crime task-force.

Combat is described as “punchey and impactful,” and supported by an extensive destruction system, and ever-changing procedurally generated levels to always keep things fresh. In addition to procedurally generated levels, there also are procedurally generated cases and operations to always run, which plays into the game’s daily challenges. Further, there isleaderboard support, as well as unlockable weapons and traits.

One of the game’s biggest feature though is that it is co-op, supporting both local and online. Whether you will be able to play it as a single-player game with an NPC partner, is currently unclear.

RICO is slated to launched sometime this fall. It is unclear how much it will cost, and whether or not it will get a retail release, or be exclusive to digital storefronts.

In other related news, another Rising Star Games title, Trailblazers, was in the headlines yesterday with a brand-new gameplay trailer, featuring co-op racing action and colorful high-speeds.