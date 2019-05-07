Extended Look At PlayStation 4’s MediEvil Remake Coming This Week

Today, Sony announced its second-ever State of Play, a new livestream/video series that provides an update on a variety of PlayStation games in a style similar to Nintendo’s Directs. The State of Play will go down on May 9, which is this Thursday, and will most notably include a brand-new game announcement. Further, it will feature an “extended look” at MediEvil Remake. Whether this extended look will come with a release date announcement, who knows. You’d assume so. Sony still lists the game as a 2019 release, and so the State of Play seems like a good place to finally date the game.

For those that don’t know: Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the MediEvil Remake back in 2017 at PSX. And it’s very much a remake, not a remaster, which is to say the game doesn’t look like it just crawled out of a 1998 PlayStation, but actually looks like a modern game.

“I think there have been some words that might sound alike but mean different things – like remake and remaster,” said Sony’s Shawn Layden about the game. “This is a remake. We’ve taken the original game design and we’ve taken a lot of the key art, some of the other attributes of the game design and ethos, if you will. And we’re working with a developer called Other Ocean Interactive, and they are remaking MediEvil in that design – the original MediEvil from PS1. The one that I worked on when I was in Tokyo.”

Layden continued:

“We’re working with some of the talent that [was] originally associated with the title 20 years ago”, he explained. “So we’re making sure that we’re keeping it real, we’re keeping it to the original intent of the creators.”

State of Play returns May 9 at 3pm Pacific, with an extended look at MediEvil, a first look at a new title, and more. More details: https://t.co/RRy4c7XLkv pic.twitter.com/c8Bodqta9R — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 6, 2019

