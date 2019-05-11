MediEvil Remake Only Costs $30

Yesterday, Sony Interactive Entertainment finally dated MediEvil Remake, an upcoming remake on PS4 of 1998’s PlayStation classic of the same name. So, when is it releasing? October 25, which is six days before Halloween. And how much will it cost? $60? No. $50? No. $40? No. The remake of the PS1 classic will only cost $29.99 USD. The game is currently available to pre-order over on the PlayStation Store just for $30. The listing also provides an official description for the game:

“Re-live the original adventure on PlayStation 4. The beloved fan-favorite has been completely remade from the grave up, blending classic gameplay with stunning visuals, all in eye-popping 4K! Step into the bones of Sir Daniel Fortesque, a slightly-inept (and long dead) knight accidentally resurrected by his greatest enemy, the evil sorcerer Zarok. With a second chance to foil his greatest foe, Dan will once again set out to save the kingdom of Gallowmere and earn his place as a true hero.”

Now, I know what you’re thinking: $30 sounds about right for a remake. I agree. But a lot of remakes this generation have been priced at $60. If you’re lucky, a remake sometimes has only cost $50, but usually they are running at full retail prices. So, it’s good to see Sony Interactive Entertainment only want $30. You could easily see it asking for more, after all, the game is a complete remake from the ground up. And it shows: it looks like a modern release, not something hideous that crawled out of 1998.

MediEvil Remake is poised to release on October 25 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you plan on picking this one up when it releases later this year?

