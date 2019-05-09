MediEvil Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

As it promised, today, during the second-ever State of Play, Sony Interactive Entertainment provided an extended look at MediEvil. Beyond being our first, real meaty look at the remake, Sony also revealed the game will launch, exlcusively via the PS4, on October 25, 2019. In other words, right in time for Halloween.

For those that don’t know: the remake of MediEvil was announced back in December 2017 during PSX. At the time, not much was shown off of the remake, and that’s been the case until today. And as you can see in the new footage, this is a proper remake. It’s not a remaster. The original game released back in 1998 via the classic PlayStation. Visually, it’s aged very poorly. But the remake looks like a modern game. It still looks like MediEvil, but not a 1998 game.

“I think there have been some words that might sound alike but mean different things – like remake and remaster,” said Sony’s Shawn Layden about the remake. “This is a remake. We’ve taken the original game design and we’ve taken a lot of the key art, some of the other attributes of the game design and ethos, if you will. “And we’re working with a developer called Other Ocean Interactive, and they are remaking MediEvil in that design – the original MediEvil from PS1. The one that I worked on when I was in Tokyo.”

Layden continued:

“We’re working with some of the talent that [was] originally associated with the title 20 years ago”, he explained. “So we’re making sure that we’re keeping it real, we’re keeping it to the original intent of the creators.”

