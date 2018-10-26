‘Medievil’ Remake Trailer, Details Coming This Halloween

Ever since its announcement last year at PlayStation Experience, fans have been eager to learn more about the remake of Medievil, the PlayStation hit that's become a cult favorite from the original PSX era. We haven't gotten anything since -- but that's going to change very soon.

On tonight's dropped episode of the PlayStation Blogcast, Sony's own Shawn Layden revealed that a new trailer for the remake will drop on October 31 -- Halloween! And it's then that we'll likely get a peek at what gameplay we can expect, as well as when it'll come out. (Fingers crossed.)

Sony has been pretty ambitious on the remake front as of late, showing off how well it can do with the process with this year's earlier release of Shadow of the Colossus, which easily ranks as one of 2018's most surprising games.

Layden did reveal that the game is being put together by Other Ocean Interactive, who previously worked on the New Nintendo 3DS version of Minecraft, as well as other games like #IDARB and several Yu-Gi-Oh! games. Several staffers behind the original Medievil, which the remake is based on, are on board as well, though no specific names were given. (Like the voice actor portraying Sir Dan is on board, since he teased the role on Twitter earlier this week.)

While the show doesn't have an overabundance of details, it is rather exciting that we'll finally see what the remake of Medievil has in store, and if it can measure up with Shadow's brilliance. We'll find out soon enough.

Layden did talk more about remakes tho; and while he didn't reveal any breaking new projects, he did reminisce about the announcement of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which has become a massive hit. And, of course, that's going to lead into Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy when it arrives next month, based on the classic PlayStation games of the same name.

Hopefully we'll see some other announcements down the road, like, I dunno, a PlayStation All Stars Battle Royale remake with a bunch of new characters? Hey, one can dream, right? And for that matter, the Sly Collection certainly wouldn't hurt on the PS4 -- and we mean a devoted port with 4K support, not just the version you can play on PlayStation Now.

Check out the podcast here and be sure to check back on Halloween when we'll have the trailer all set to go!

Medievil doesn't have a release date, but will likely arrive sometime in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.