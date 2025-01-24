Mega Construx Skyrim Alduin Building Set Is Back In Stock

While we don’t see LEGO making an official set based on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, we have to imagine that there would be plenty of takers if they did. The good news is that Mattel is filling the void with the Mega Construx Skyrim Alduin the World Eater Building Set, which is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $53.99 with a release set for February (U.S. shipping is free on orders $79+). Note that the set launched here on Amazon back in November and sold out on the same day that it went live.

The set includes 619 pieces and allows you to build Alduin the World Eater with a 25-inch wingspan. The set also includes a Dragonborn / Dovah-Kiin figure with accessories like a helmet, sword, chest armor, and effects pieces. Once fans get wind of this being available on EE, we expect another sellout, so jump on it while you can.

From the description: “The iconic battle between Alduin the World Eater and the Dragonborn is now yours to build! Featuring a 25-inch wingspan and adjustable flight stand, Alduin is a showstopping display piece for any Skyrim fan’s collection. The building set includes a highly detailed Dovah-Kiin figure to recreate the cinematic turning point of their journey. Includes 619 pieces to build. Will you be the savior that tames Alduin’s rage?” / See at Entertainment Earth

What’s Happening With The Elder Scrolls 6?

It’s been eight years since Bethesda announced Elder Scrolls VI, and all has been silent since then, with the exception of a teaser that may or may not have revealed Hammerfell as the setting for the story. Back in March, Bethesda also revealed that the game is now playable:

“Last but not least, yes, we are in development on the next chapter – The Elder Scrolls VI,” Bethesda wrote. “Even now, returning to Tamriel and playing early builds has us filled with the same joy, excitement, and promise of adventure. Thank you again for supporting us all these decades, and all you have brought to the games, making them your own. We couldn’t be more excited to continue it and celebrate the next 30 years.”

