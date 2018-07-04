Mega Man 11 Introduces New Villain: Blast Man

We’re still a few months away from the release of the latest chapter in the Blue Bomber saga, Mega Man 11. However, that isn’t stopping Capcom from giving us a peek at one of the adversaries he’ll be going up against. Prepare for the explosive Blast Man!

The Robot Master was detailed in a new Capcom blog entry, with the following description: “You’ll pay for the whole seat, but you’ll only need the edge – a new boss bursts onto the scene of Mega Man 11! Introducing Blast Man, a Robot Master with a flair for the theatric… and a taste for explosions. Lots and lots of explosions. This volatile ‘bot is no joke, so read on for what to expect from his stage and learn about newly revealed features for Mega Man 11!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Blast Man has an apparently more detonative place to call his home. “This Robot Master is clearly on a short fuse, and it shows in the design of his stage: the ruined remains of a theme park and movie studio hybrid that Blast Man has shaped into his personal playground. He’s added several personal touches, including a number of signs featuring himself as the star of “Blast Man Adventure.” It seems like Block Man isn’t the only one with a narcissistic streak!”

“Getting to Blast Man’s lair is certainly no walk in the park. New enemies such as fireball-launching foes and explosion-prone mini-bots are the least of your problems when you have to deal with volatile boxes littered about each room, just waiting for a reason to detonate. Familiar enemies like Sniper Joe make their return to try and foil players’ progress, threatening to turn this adventurous stage into a total blowout. Always seeming to show up in the most troublesome places, Sniper Joe’s shield is as strong as ever, but smart use of the Power Gear can help even the odds against this classic foe.”

“Just when you think things couldn’t get more off the rails, you’ll have to deal with a roller coaster ride of a mid-boss. Explosive mini-bots zoom around in rockets on rails, occasionally tumbling out when they’re upside-down – so much for proper safety precautions! You can’t damage the rockets with regular buster shots, so you’ll have to get creative as you dodge dive-kicks from the falling robots and jump over the out-of-control coaster.”

“Successfully dodging the bangs, booms, and bots of Blast Man’s stage will bring you to the Robot Master himself, whose short-fused nature is apparent by what’s left of the amusement park in the background. Taking cues from his bomb-tossing predecessors, Blast Man hops around the room while slinging explosives everywhere in his attempt to turn Mega Man into scrap metal.”

“When Blast Man has reached the end of his fuse, he pushes himself to the limit using the Power Gear! As you might expect from this explosion-loving robot, the Power Gear supersizes Blast Man’s bombs, giving them greater explosive force while his attack patterns become more erratic. You’ll have to be at the top of your game if you want to disarm Blast Man for good.”

As far as what you get for taking down Blast Man, it’s “Chain Blast, a unique weapon that floats bombs across the screen that stick to enemies along the way. As the name suggests, you can chain together multiple bombs and detonate them all at once, or use the Power Gear to create massive explosives for even bigger blasts!”

There’s no video featuring Blast Man in action yet, but you can see more screenshots here. He definitely looks to have an explosive approach to everything…

Mega Man 11 releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 2.