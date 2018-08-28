Mega Man 11 Themed Controller Coming To Xbox One, PC This October

It’s not enough that you’ll be able to play the new Mega Man 11 when it debuts in a few weeks. You also want to feel like you’re in control of the Blue Bomber, right? Fortunately, that’s where Hyperkin comes in.

The Rockman Corner site has reported that the manufacturer will be releasing a special Mega Man 11 themed controller, dubbed the X91, for Xbox One and Windows PC, coming out as the same time as the game. It’s a little on the small side, but conveniently priced at $29.99, and ideal for fans of the hero.

Here’s the official product description:

The Blue Bomber is back in action, now with the help of the coolest 90s-style controller for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs. The Hyperkin X91: Mega Man 11 Edition controller combines the classic look of a 90s-style controller, the features of a modern controller, and a special stunning Mega Man 11 theme, featuring the Blue Bomber himself. This retro twist has a premium internal build that rivals its modern-style competitors. The officially Xbox-licensed X91 was designed with ergonomics in mind. It’s comfortable to hold, even for long periods of time.

Special Mega Man theme

Premium build

Precision analog triggers

3.5mm headset jack

Retro design with modern ergonomics

We’re also a fan of the controller’s design, with the red analog stick, the image of Mega Man against a blue background, and the light blue colored bumper buttons. And it’s ideal for smaller hands, in case younger players want to enjoy Mega Man 11, as well as Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, which are available now.

The controller is currently available for pre-order over at GameStop, available for either delivery or in-store pick-up. It looks to be a pretty good choice for gaming action, though there’s a possibility the squad at Kustom Kontrollerz may answer back with a design of their own. We’ll let you know if they do.

In the meantime, you can prepare for this controller’s arrival on October 2. That’s the same day that the game will release for Xbox One and PC, as well as PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

