Mega Man Getting A 30th Anniversary Live Stream Next Week – Could We See A New Game Announced?

It’s hard to believe that Mega Man, aka the Blue Bomber, has been around for thirty years. But, yep, the hero got his start on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987, and he’s been running wild ever since.

Granted, we haven’t seen a really new Mega Man game in years, mainly because creator Keiji Inafune took off to create his own thing (ironically being a Mega Man style game called Mighty No. 9). But Capcom has still shown appreciation for the character, with a pair of Mega Man Legacy Collection titles for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam.

Now the publisher is celebrating the Bomber’s legacy in style. Recently, it sent out cards to announce that it would be hosting a special live stream this coming Monday to celebrate his 30th anniversary.

Inside the card, which is featured over at SiliconEra, there’s a picture of what appears to be an inspired Mega Man cake, along with the following text:

“Celebrate the Blue Bomber’s big 30th with us. Watch live on December 4th!

You won’t want to miss it

What: Mega Man 30th Anniversary Livestream

When: December 4, 2017 11:00 AM-12:00 PM PDT

Where: https://www.twitch.tv/capcomunity

#MegaMan30″

You can see the image below.

(Source: Siliconera)

Capcom seems intent on celebrating the Blue Bomber’s birthday in style – but, with PlayStation Experience and The Game Awards happening that same week, is there a chance that we could see a new game in the series announced?

While an all new title doesn’t seem likely – Mega Man Universe was introduced and then abruptly cancelled years ago, leading to Inafune’s departure – there’s a good chance we could see a new collection announced along the lines of the previous Legacy Collections. A Mega Man Legends compilation would certainly hit the spot, and we’re still due a Mega Man X Collection at some point, like the one we got years ago for PlayStation 2 and GameCube.

We’ll find out what the company has up its sleeve this coming Monday, and report back any news we get from the livestream.

In the meantime, check out both of the Mega Man Legacy Collection games for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.