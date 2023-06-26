Mega Man Wave 1 Figure Pre-Orders Launch From Jada Toys

Jada Toys first announced their Capcom partnership at SDCC 2022, revealing that Street Fighter and Mega Man figures were on the way. Fans were especially excited to see what they would do with the Mega Man license, and it appears that Jada delivered something that fans will love.

All was revealed today with the launch of the first wave of Mega Man figures in 1:12 scale (4 to 4.5-inches tall). The collection includes Mega Man, Fire Man, and Ice Man, all of which feature over 15 points of articulation. Additional details can be found below complete with pre-order links. The figures are priced at $19.99 each, and keep in mind that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Jada is expected to bring Mega Man Wave 2 to San Diego Comic Con 2023 this July with figures of Hyper Bomb Mega Man, Cut Man and Elec Man. They are also expected to offer a sneak peek at Wave 3. Stay tuned to our Gear page for updates.

When the Capcom partnership was announced Bill Simons, the CEO of Jada Toys had the following to say about the venture:

"These franchises have sparked imagination and captured the hearts of people around the world for decades," said Bill Simons, CEO of Jada Toys. "We are eager to further expand our partnerships to provide fans and collectors of all ages with an opportunity to celebrate the connection with these remarkable franchises."