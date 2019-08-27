New Mega Man Legacy Collection Announced

Today, Capcom announced yet another Mega Man Legacy Collection. This time, it’s time for Mega Man Zero and ZX Legacy, which is coming to PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One next year on January 21. Like previous collections, the game will be available at both retail and digital storefronts for $30. To accompany the announcement, Capcom has released a brand-new trailer for the package, which, as you’d expect, has Mega Man fans buzzin.

The collection includes the six “action-packed” entries: four from Mega Man Zero, Megan Man ZX, and Mega Man ZX Advent. In addition to the games, the collection boasts a host of new features for both long-time blue bomber fans and brand-new players. For example, there will be a new competitive rush mode dubbed Z Chaser mode that allows players to race to complete challenges from every game. Meanwhile, for new fans, there will be a Casual Scenario Mode and a Save-Assist System. And, as you would expect, there will be improved visuals and some refinement around the edges, plus the option to experience all six games in their original forms.

“Help X’s mentor and partner, Zero, save Neo Arcadia centuries after the events of the Mega Man X series by mastering some of the most challenging and thrilling boss battles ever across all four Mega Man Zero games, reads an official product description. “The Zero games build upon the fast-paced action platforming of the popular Mega Man X series and introduce new customization options including upgradable weapon skills, unique EX abilities, and gameplay-altering ‘Cyber Elves’ that offer a wide range of enhancements. Mega Man ZX and ZX Advent continue the story, taking place several hundred years after the events of the Mega Man Zero series. Mega Man ZX and ZX Advent build on gameplay elements from the Zero and X series, while allowing players to experiment with their abilities throughout the game world’s open map.”

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection will be available on January 21, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Google Stadia port.