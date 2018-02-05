Metal Gear Sold 5 Players Accidentally Unlocked a Secret Ending

One of the best things about gaming culture is the element of curiosity that drives so many players to unlock secret aspects of a game, or go the extra step to data mine its files and uncover new elements in progress. Today’s news is about the former, after fans of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain accidentally uncovered a never-before-seen secret ending..

On Twitter this weekend, the official Metal Gear account made a small series of tweets about the ending, known as “Peace Day,” which is now available to watch on YouTube. The emotional scene was discovered by players of the game’s PC version, which is available via Steam, by sheer accident — and even Konami can’t seem to make sense of it. Here’s what they said:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The nuclear disarmament event was triggered in the Steam version of METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN on Feb 2nd at approximately 12:00 GMT. We are still investigating, but can confirm that the event was triggered while the nuke count hadn’t reached zero. (1/3) — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@metalgear_en) February 4, 2018



We would like to apologize for the inconvenience and reassure you that we will investigate the matter as well as take the necessary action to avoid this in the future. (3/3) — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@metalgear_en) February 4, 2018

The ending, which you can view below, almost seems like it was intended to never, ever be found, simply because the requirements are against human nature in our modern times. In order to trigger the Peace Day ending, every single player would have had to dismantle the nuclear weapons in their Forward Operating Bases. Konami says that the actual nuke count hasn’t reached zero on PC servers, which is why they’re looking into what happened.

Here’s what players found when they uncovered Peace Day, an almost idealistic ending for a game so deeply grounded in war. The video is 11 minutes long and, of course, a spoiler, so watch at your own risk.

The game was always intended to have a third act and more content, so time will tell if any of that ends up being uncovered as well.

Metal Gear Survive releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 20th.

Source: Player.One