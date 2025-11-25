Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Drops to Only $30 in Rare Deal

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater just had a major price drop in time for holiday sales. The Metal Gear Solid franchise is one that is near and dear to the hearts of a lot of gamers. Hideo Kojima made his name on the stealth/action series in collaboration with Konami. The series is known for not only innovative and original gameplay mechanics, but also heady storytelling with no shortage of strange twists and turns. There’s not really anything else quite like it. When Kojima parted ways with the series in 2015 upon the release of Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, many assumed that was the end of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Konami is testing the waters for more Metal Gear Solid. Earlier this year, it released the long-awaited remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Although it’s the third game in the series, it is canonically the first chronological game in the Metal Gear timeline. As such, that made it a better candidate to remake rather than the first Metal Gear Solid game. The remake was a success, garnering critical praise and strong sales. However, some felt like the game could’ve done more to distinguish itself from the original game.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Drops to Just $30

metal gear solid delta: snake eater

With that said, if you felt that $70 for a faithful remake of a game from 20 years ago was steep, now is the time to tap in. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has been discounted to just $30 on Xbox and PlayStation. This deal is currently only available on physical copies of the game at Walmart and Amazon, the digital versions on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam are still $48.99. Physical copies of the game are also on sale for $50 at other retailers, but Amazon and Walmart are absolutely going to be the best deals you can get.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater‘s success will also potentially lead to more Metal Gear Solid remakes and maybe even new entries to the franchise. So, if you’re interested in more Metal Gear, you will want to snag this bad boy. It’s a pretty solid remake that uses the original performances from 2004, recreates the incredible imagery of the original game, and keeps a lot of the silly aspects totally intact. It’s a strong remake that appeals to both longtime fans and those who have never touched a Metal Gear Solid game before.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!