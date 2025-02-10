Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Leaked Release Date Confirmed by Konami

The release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has now been officially confirmed by Konami in a rather roundabout way. This past week, a new trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta leaked online and in the process announced that the game would be launching this August. Soon after the trailer hit the internet, Konami pulled it down as it was clearly not meant to go live when it did. Despite this, any doubt about what was shown in this Metal Gear Solid Delta trailer, specifically when it comes to its launch date, has now been shot down thanks to a new statement from Konami.

Spotted by @Wario64, the official Konami merchandise shop has reiterated that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will arrive on August 28, 2025. Mention of this launch date was found alongside new merch for Metal Gear Solid Delta. In the description of this merch, Konami encouraged fans to pick up some of these newly available items in advance of the MGS 3 remake’s arrival on August 28th. Given that this date has now come about twice from Konami, there’s no question that this is its legitimate release day.

Official Konami Shop also confirms MGS Delta Snake Eater is out August 28 https://t.co/bla48B50ho pic.twitter.com/xe6ivxy29w — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 10, 2025

At this point, the question turns to when Konami will officially announce the release date of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. In all likelihood, this formal announcement should happen at this month’s PlayStation State of Play which is rumored to be happening. This new PlayStation presentation could happen as soon as this week, and when it does, MGS Delta will almost certainly make an appearance.

Until that time, all we continue to know with certainty is that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it arrives this year. Whenever Konami sheds more light on the remake in an “official” capacity, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.