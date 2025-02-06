Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Release Date, New Trailer Leaked

It appears the release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater may have been inadvertently spoiled early. Fans on ResetEra noticed that a release date of August 28th was shared on the PlayStation Store, alongside a new trailer from Konami. Presumably, this was intended to be released with a little more fanfare, possibly in a State of Play or some other kind of presentation. Usually, leaks are something we advise readers to take with a grain of salt, but since this is coming from PlayStation, that release date seems pretty concrete. At this point, we’re just waiting on official word from Konami or Sony!

From the new trailer, Metal Gear Solid Delta keeps looking better. The familiar story elements seem to be intact, but everything looks a lot more impressive than it did back in the day. While Hideo Kojima has no involvement in this remake, the creator’s fingerprints are all over the trailer, with the same quirky characters and bombastic elements fans have come to know and love about all of his various games.

naked snake in metal gear solid delta: snake eater

One of the most interesting aspects of the new trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta is that it confirms the return of the Snake vs. Monkey minigame from the PS2 version of Snake Eater. As the name implies, the minigame features Snake chasing some familiar monkeys through multiple jungle levels. The apes in question hail from PlayStation’s beloved (but long missing) Ape Escape franchise. Given the fact that Sony owns the Ape Escape rights, it’s highly likely that the minigame will be exclusive to the PS5 version of Metal Gear Solid Delta, though it’s possible we could see it on PC as well. Just don’t expect it on Xbox!

Now that the release date has leaked, hopefully Konami won’t keep fans waiting long on an official announcement. There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, as the franchise has been dormant for several years now. While some fans would have preferred to see Metal Gear return with a wholly new game, a remake of one of the most acclaimed entries in the series is probably a smart way to bring the franchise back. That’s basically the same thing we saw last year with Konami’s remake of Silent Hill 2, and that worked out pretty well based on both critical and commercial reception. Hopefully this leads to a lot more Metal Gear in the future.

The original version of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was first released on PS2 in 2004. Since then, the game has been ported and re-released on countless platforms, including Nintendo 3DS. Despite how easy it is to come by the original game, it still seems like there’s a lot of excitement around the remake. Hopefully fans are still feeling that way when the game releases later this year.

Are you planning to check out Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater? How do you feel about that August release date?