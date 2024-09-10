Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 Confirmed, Release Date Still Far Away

Konami has confirmed that it's working on "Volume 2" of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection. Released in 2023, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 contained new versions of Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, and Metal Gear Solid 3 on modern platforms for the first time. Since then, fans have continued to speculate about what a second iteration of this Metal Gear bundle might bring with it. While answers on this front haven't been clarified, we now know that Konami is in the midst of developing the project.

Speaking during the latest episode of the "Metal Gear Production Hotline" video series, Konami producer Noriaki Okamura verified that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 is being created. Okamura didn't say which Metal Gear titles are being included in this collection, but he did indicate that this endeavor is a bit trickier than Vol. 1. This is primarily due to the fact that titles like MGS 2 and MGS 3 had received HD ports in the past, which made them easier to bring to modern hardware. As a result, new challenges are being discovered in the process of creating Master Collection Vol. 2 and it could lead to the game releasing a bit later than fans anticipated.

"We had HD ports of Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3. Or, sorry, not really for MGS1, but the other two. But most of the titles released after those don't have a pre-existing HD port we could use," said Okamura. "Some are in HD, but those would all be really big titles, and that comes with its own set of issues. So with all these factors to consider with the lineup, anything along the lines of, 'What's in it?' or questions like, 'How long will it be in development? When will it be out?' It's going to be a little while until we can get a clear picture."

"Of course, we called the first one Vol. 1, so we are making a Vol. 2, that much is for sure," he continued. "We're also worried about how Vol. 1 had a pretty rough launch, with all the issues, so we're going to do everything we can not to repeat that. We just have to ask for everyone to give us time. And, you know... I feel like I can already see the comments. We're probably getting blasted with, 'You didn't answer squat!' But I just kind of want to say, even if we can't share much, we still want to check in with everyone."

The good news is that even if Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 doesn't release for quite some time, Metal Gear fans shouldn't be without anything new to play. A new remake of MGS 3, dubbed Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, is on the horizon. A launch date for the remake hasn't been revealed just yet, but it seems likely to arrive in 2025.

