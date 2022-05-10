Metal Gear Solid Remake Reportedly in the Works

✖

A remake of Metal Gear Solid is reportedly in the works. Unfortunately, the report doesn't have anything beyond this. Then intel comes the way of a well-known industry insider and leaker, AccountNGT, who was recently asked on Twitter by a follower if a Metal Gear Solid remake was in the works. AccountNGT, didn't say much, replying only with "yes." There's no word of who is making it, funding it, or when it could release. There's also no word if Hideo Kojima, the creator of the series, is involved.

If previous rumors are to be believed, it could be in development at Bluepoint, a team that specializes in remakes and remasters. If this is the case, then it's certainly going to be a PS5 exclusive, or at least a PS5 console exclusive, as Bluepoint is owned by Sony. If this is the case, Hideo Kojima could be on board, but likely only as a consultant. While -- as far as we know -- Hideo Kojima has not mended his relationship with Konami, he has an excellent relationship with PlayStation.

Metal Gear Solid debuted back in 1998, courtesy of Hideo Kojima's wonderful mind and Konami's cash. A PS1 exclusive, it followed s Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, also from Kojima. At the time of release, it was a critical hit, earning a 94 on Metacritic. It sold more than seven million copies, which was a ton back then, and would go on to become known as one of the best PS1 games of all time and a milestone game at that. A remake of it makes sense. While not as beloved as Metal Gear Solid 2, it's the starting point for the series and it could be the starting point of a series of remakes.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. The source in question is a good one, but this information is unofficial, and even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change. As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves, whether via a comment from any of the implicated parties or via a follow-up with more information.