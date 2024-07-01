Metal Gear Solid Movie Is Still in Development, Producer Confirms

Ari Arad, the producer behind the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie, has given a new update on the status of the film. For the better part of the past two decades, a movie adaptation of Konami’s Metal Gear Solid video game series has been in the works to some degree. In recent years, work on the project picked up steam, notably as Oscar Isaac had signed on to play Solid Snake in the movie. Now, with Isaac reportedly having stepped away from Metal Gear Solid, Arad has made clear that the film is still happening.

Speaking to reporter Brian Crecente at Game, Arad stressed that Metal Gear Solid is still in development. Arad said that the film is currently in the scripting phase, which is where it has been for multiple years. Outside of this, Arad failed to say anything else about how this process is going, but he stressed that those in charge of the project are trying their best to do right by the source material. To that end, he believes that fans will be “surprised” by how it turns out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re working on the script some more, but I can’t talk about it yet. I think everyone’s going to be really excited and surprised,” Arad said. “These are just movies I want to make as good as possible, you know? I think getting Metal Gear right will obviously be amazing because I think it’s a lot more meditative than some of the other adaptations. Personally, I want it to be terrific.”

Given how long this version of the Metal Gear Solid movie has been in development, many fans have naturally assumed that the film in its current iteration wouldn’t see the light of day. All the way back in 2014, Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts was revealed to be attached to direct Metal Gear Solid. In the months and years that followed, Vogt-Roberts was quite vocal about the film’s development and would periodically share status updates with fans. Within the past few years, though, these updates have largely come to an end, which raises questions about whether he’s still slated to direct the movie.

On the video game front, Konami is in the process of remaking Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater for modern platforms. A release date for this remake has yet to be announced, but it’s assumed to arrive at some point in 2025.

[H/T IGN]