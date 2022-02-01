Metal Gear Solid Leaker Shares Update on Rumored Remake

There have been rumblings that a remake of Metal Gear Solid is in the works. Most of these rumblings have pinned the project as a PS5 exclusive, but there has been some scuttlebutt suggesting it will be multi-platform. That said, it’s been several months since we’ve heard anything on this front. Finally, we have a new update, but it comes from an unlikely source or, more specifically, a source best known for Nintendo information.

According to Nate the Hate, there were discussions for Bluepoint to remake the first Metal Gear Solid game, but it seems these discussions have fallen apart or at least that’s what Nate the Hate alleges. For those that don’t know: Bluepoint is a studio — acquired by PlayStation in 2021 — that is known for remakes and remasters, shipping remakes of Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus in recent years, plus Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Gravity Rush Remastered. That said, while a remake from Bluepoint was pitched, nothing ended up coming from this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nate the Hate continues, speculating that Konami could be working with Virtuos, a massive developer located in Singapore known in the industry as a support studio, for the remake, but this is just speculation.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. For those hoping for a remake of Metal Gear Solid, it’s still plausible, but it sounds like it won’t be via Bluepoint, which means it probably wouldn’t be a PS5 exclusive either. That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial and subject to change, but the source in question has had faulty information in the past. In other words, like every leaker and insider, they’ve been wrong, which simply comes with the territory.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have touched any of this saga with any type of comment, and we don’t expect this to change now. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Would you be interested in a remake of Metal Gear Solid?