Metal Gear Survive Has Already Dropped To Under $20

When Konami released Metal Gear Survive earlier this year, it was hoping that the game would catch on with a huge audience, with its multiplayer tactics and its elaborate gameplay style.

But, as some have expected, it’s become kind of a joke, thanks to its costly Microtransactions, as well as its weird limitations on dating other players within the game. Not that we were asking to date other players, but there it is.

Still, if you’ve been curious to find out if the game is any good (we don’t think so, but hey…), you’ve got the opportunity to do so without busting your wallet, as Amazon currently has both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions available for under $20 apiece.

That’s a way more reasonable price tag than the $40 Konami originally suggested, though some might suggest that this price is a bit on the steep side as well. But if you’re curious, remember that you get free shipping with Amazon Prime – and, hey, maybe you can return it if it’s not your speed.

Here are the features for the game, in case you need a reminder:

Two ways to play – single player and co-op. These modes are linked via Base Camp, and character progress and gear carries between the two modes

Build and develop your Base Camp. This offers access to crafting weapons and gear, as well serves as a command center for planning missions in both single player and co-op modes

Gather resources, blueprints and raw materials for use in crafting. These can be gathered in single player mode by exploring the environment or won in successful co-op missions

Develop Base camp with new facilities to aid survival, including crop growing, animal rearing, and food and water storage. As your camp develops you’ll gain access to high grade crafting items

Manage resources, including essentials such as food and water, as well as raw materials used for weapons, defences and expendables;no battery used

So there you go. If you want it, have at it – but obviously there are better Metal Gear games you can play. And ones that won’t hurt your wallet, for that matter.

Metal Gear Survive is available now for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.

