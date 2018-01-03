Metal Gear Survive Beta Sign-ups Are Live, Here’s When It Starts

Metal Gear Survive is gearing up for its February release, and for those that wanted to check out the game early, the beta sign-ups are live before the actual testing begins on January 18th. Here’s everything you need to know about the beta period for the game that is a spin-off of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. The latest title promises an all new experience, and now you can check it out early.

You can sign up for the beta yourself here, as far as when and where it will be available – this is what we know about the upcoming testing period so you can make sure you don’t miss out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Metal Gear Survive beta will be available for 4 days from January 18 to 21st, 2018.

The beta will include 3 missions across 2 maps in CO-OP mode. CO-OP can be played with up to four players online. During the beta, we will also offer special daily missions. Upon finishing creating your character, participants in the beta will receive an in-game bonus in the full game.

Date and Time January 18th through the 21st

Platforms Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Region

North America, Europe, Asia, and Japan

Participation bonuses Fox Hound nameplate Accessory Metal Gear REX Head Accessory bandannas

Schedules may be subject to change.

Some specifications may differ from the actual game.

Internet connection is needed to play the BETA.

You can download the game on PlayStation 4 without PlayStation Plus.

You will need Xbox Live Gold Membership to play online multiplayer on Xbox One.

The save data will not be taken over to the full game.

The beta participation bonus will be available for download upon purchasing the full game. The same PlayStation Network and Xbox Live account must be used in beta and the full game to redeem the bonus

You can check out more of the game yourself in the video below, including the two modes and what it takes to survive. Metal Gear Survive will be available on February 20th, 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.