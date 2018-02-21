Metal Gear Survive Launch Trailer Shows Off Even More Enemies, Plus New Roadmap

Though the latest game from Konami bears the Metal Gear name, it’s not meant to be a part of the well-known franchise. The online experience gives the mechanics of the popular Snake series, but the rest is all Survive. Though its reception hasn’t been the best since the announcement and the initial launch was much more turbulent than expected, Metal Gear Survive is out now and with a shiny new launch trailer to celebrate.

The latest video, seen above, showcases a few never-before-seen enemies for the game, as well as more on how the game operates and what it has to offer. For those that were looking forward to a new online experience, Metal Gear Survive is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in the Americas, with a worldwide release on the 22nd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Konami also released a roadmap of future plans for the online game:

February

Launch Celebration Login Bonus (from February 23)

March

Adding a new difficulty level for Daily Missions (Hard)

Adding a new difficulty level for Weekly Missions (Hard)

Adding a new type of mission in CO-OP

Adding a new event: CO-OP mission with the new rule.

Adding the possibility to change some of the in-game controls

Changing the personal score calculation so it takes the digger acceleration into account.

The detailed schedule for these updates will be announced later. Due to development schedule, the schedule may slightly differ. We will continue to fix the balance and glitch continuously.

For more about the game:

METAL GEAR SURVIVE builds upon METAL GEAR SOLID V’S enduring stealth action gameplay while introducing the new elements of exploration and survival to create a bold new experience.

METAL GEAR SURVIVE is a spin off from the main METAL GEAR SOLID V story that takes place in a strange alternative universe.

Create your own character and learn to survive. Scavenge resources, craft weapons, build a base camp and explore the unknown while developing the survival skills necessary in this hostile environment.

In CO-OP mode, assemble a team of four players to infiltrate and defend areas from hordes of creatures. Place fortifications and defensive weapons strategically to give you an advantage against ever intensifying enemies. Team work and resourcefulness are key in these fast paced co-op missions.