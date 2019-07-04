Metal Wolf Chaos XD Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

During Devolver Digital’s E3 2018 shenanigans, it was revealed that Metal Wolf Chaos would finally be making its way west. The once exclusive to Japan title excited many fans when it was disclosed that it would be arriving as Metal Wolf Chaos XD at some point in the future. Unfortunately, ever since the reveal took place, not much was actually said as to when fans could expect to get their hands on the title. That is, of course, until now as we officially know when the game will be launching on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

As can be seen in the trailer above, Metal Wolf Chaos XD will be arriving on August 6th for PC and consoles. It will also be bringing a bounty of upgrades along for the ride as it is “a modernized re-release of FromSoftware‘s 2004 mech shooter with upgraded visual fidelity, refined controls and gameplay, a new save system, and 4K + 16:9 support for modern displays,” according to the video’s description.

For even more on what to expect when Metal Wolf Chaos XD arrives next month:

“The country is in peril as President Michael Wilson defends the nation against a full-scale rebellion led by Vice-President Richard Hawk and the mechanized legions he commands. As the 47th President of the United States, it is your sworn duty to take your country back by any means necessary and end this unjust coup d’etat! Battle in your advanced mech – armed to the teeth – across iconic American landscapes including the Brooklyn Bridge, the Grand Canyon, and the front steps of the White House.

“FromSoftware originally released Metal Wolf Chaos in December 2004, appearing exclusively on the original Xbox and only in Japan. The game went on to become somewhat of a legend as it was hard to acquire and even harder to play outside of Japan with most fans experience of the game through YouTube videos and the occasional screenshot. Devolver Digital and FromSoftware have partnered together with developer General Arcade to modernize Metal Wolf Chaos with updates to the game including upgraded visual fidelity, refined controls and gameplay, a new save system, and 4K + 16:9 support for modern displays.”

Metal Wolf Chaos XD officially launches on August 6th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.