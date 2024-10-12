Metaphor: ReFantazio Player Who Beat the Game Already Reveals Tips They Wish They Knew Earlier

Metaphor: ReFantazio just released today — via PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S — yet there are some RPG enthusiasts who have already beat the game. The new RPG from the Persona developer might be 80 to 100 hours long, but some were able to get their hands on the lengthy RPG early, and thus have already completed it. Not many have done this though, so their insights are quite rare and valuable at the moment.

To this end, one of the top posts on the game’s Reddit page is one of these players sharing some spoiler-free tips that players should know for their first playthrough of the game.

The first tip the player shares is that there is no “wrong” answer when interacting with Social Links, unlike Persona. This means every interaction will raise your follower’s rank. In other words, no need to overthink and sweat every social link interaction. However, while there are no wrong answers, there is a right answer that will grant you more MAG. So, some overthinking and sweating, but not as much as in Persona.

The second tip involves dungeons, which the player reveals can be all completed in one playthrough. To this end, they reveal they wasted many in-game days and still completed all the dungeons with 20 days to spare. What is recommend though is to grab all the side quests before setting on your Gauntlet Runner adventure. Why? Well, according to the player, many dungeons and villages are on the same path, so taking advantage of the trip will save days on the calendar. Also on dungeons, it is noted that players should be aware that every dungeon will have one, sometimes two, Gold Beetles.

The third tip involves Virtues. To this end, the player recommends reading books on the Gauntlet Runner as this is the fastest and most practical war to level up Virtues, at least early on.

Of course, your milage with this tips may vary, and of course, over time better and more efficient tips may be discovered and given. For day one of the game’s release though, these are pretty handy.

